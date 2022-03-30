Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Indian Air Force identifies 28 emergency landing strips on highways

Highlights Emergency Landing Facilities (ELF) are capable of operations by Military Aircraft

ELFs can also be used for a similar class of civilian aircraft, if required

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has identified 28 Emergency Landing Facilities (ELF) on highways across the country. Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in a statement informed that five such ELFs are in Assam, four in West Bengal, three in Andhra Pradesh, three in Gujarat, three in Rajasthan, two in Bihar, two in Haryana, two in Jammu and Kashmir, two in Tamil Nadu, and one each in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

These ELFs are capable of operations by Military Aircraft and can also be used for a similar class of civilian aircraft if required. This information was given by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, the ministry said.

Gadkari also informed the House that as a policy barest minimum number of trees are felled in marginal strip of land for implementation of the National Highways Projects adding that "no major impact on environment" has been reported so far, due to National Highways Projects.

"There might be marginal positive impact on environment as more trees are planted in lieu of felled trees. The ministry has also taken a decision to utilize technology and expertise to transplant tree in place of felling them. This work is in progress," he added.

(With ANI Inputs)

