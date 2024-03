Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Mumbai: A ship en route to Pakistan's Karachi from China has been stopped by Indian security agencies at Mumbai's Nhava Sheva port on the suspicion that it contained a dual-use consignment that could be used for Pakistan's nuclear and ballistic missiles programme, officials said on Saturday. Based on an intelligence input, the customs officials halted a Malta-flagged merchant ship - CMA CGM Attila - that was bound for Karachi.

More to follow