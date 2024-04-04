India TV Opinion Poll | Will Arvind Kejriwal's imprisonment in Tihar have impact on AAP's electoral campaign?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to judicial custody till April 15.

Days ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to the Tihar jail in a major blow to Aam Aadmi Party's poll campaign. The AAP chief has been sent to judicial custody till April 15 in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy case. Kejriwal was the fourth AAP leader to land in jail after Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and former minister Satyendar Jain. All were arrested by central probe agencies in corruption cases. However, Singh was released on bail on April 3.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, hours after being released from the Tihar jail on Wednesday, slammed the BJP in a speech alleging it wanted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation to stop free water, electricity and Mohalla clinics in the capital. Singh, who got bail in the alleged excise policy scam from the Supreme Court, also asked the BJP if the Prime Minister would join the probe if police from the opposition-ruled Bengal, Punjab and Tamil Nadu knocked at his doors.

India TV Poll Result

In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, India TV conducted a poll, asking people whether Arvind Kejriwal's imprisonment will have an impact on the AAP's electoral campaign. As many as 15,040 people participated in the poll and most of the people were of the opinion that the development to going to affect the AAP's poll campaign.

Out of 15,040 people, 70 per cent people believe that the Delhi Chief Minister's imprisonment will have an impact on the AAP's electoral campaign. At the same time, 26 per cent thought otherwise, while 4 per cent were not sure and chose the option of 'Can't say'.