India TV, India's most-watched Hindi news channel, now available in UAE

India TV, India's highest-watched Hindi News channel has expanded its global footprint by launching itself on E Life- UAE's premium Content Platform from Etisalat. The channel is available on eLife Asiana packages: eLife Asiana, Asiana Lite, Asiana Lite, and Asiana Premium both on IPTV + OTT platforms (IPTV & Switch TV) on Channel no: 549.

After establishing a leadership position in the Indian Tv market, India TV is looking to expand its International & Digital Footprint and this launch in the UAE, is a natural step in that direction. The channel is already available in North America and will be soon launching across major other markets with significant diaspora audiences, to keep them connected with News back home. The channel is looking to innovate with Local Content and launch major shows across local time zones to create better affinity for the brand.

People of the Indian diaspora living in the UAE can watch India TV round-the-clock for news coverage on India and the rest of the world, by connecting through eLife. India TV has shows like ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ (on weekends) and ‘Aaj Ki Baat’ (on weekdays) hosted by Rajat Sharma, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV, which is very popular among the masses. With its nationwide network of journalists, India TV has been telecasting round-the-clock news bulletins, current affairs programmes and talk shows for the last 18 years.

Ritu Dhawan, Managing Director, India TV, said, “India TV’s aim is to inform and empower global Indians with accurate, in-depth, unfiltered, fact-based journalism without any bias, outrage, or sensationalism and establishing India TV as the best and most trusted place for news.

Making India TV available in the UAE is one more step towards our goal.

India Tv has appointed NKN Media FZC as its exclusive Ad Sales and Distribution partner in the region. NKN Media will solicit brand partnerships and offer advertising solutions.

eLife TV offers a wide variety of services & offerings including 590 + TV channels through premium TV packages from all major TV providers from around the globe. They also have Video-on-Demand and Subscription Video On Demand with over 10,000 hours of content, unmatched experience and an impressive track record with content providers, guaranteeing top-notch content from Major Hollywood Studios, Bollywood and the latest Arabic productions. eLife TV customers enjoy the latest movie titles as we currently have the largest library in the UAE with a choice of more than 600 of the latest & all-time favourite movies from Hollywood, Arabia and Bollywood in HD and 3D.

