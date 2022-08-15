Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma conferred 'most influential Indian' award in London

On the eve of India’s 75th Independence, Rajat Sharma was identified and felicitated with the special honour as “most influential Indian” at an event “Most Influential Indians” organized at the top of London Bridge belonging to the British monarch.

The event was organized by ELITE Magazine under the able leadership of its MD Mr Puraskar Thadani. Rajat Ji was accompanied by Ritu Dhawan, MD, India TV, to the prestigious event. Other people, who were felicitated at the event were celebrities like Sonu Sood and Sadhguru.

Behind this honor is the love and trust of crores of India TV viewers who have made India TV the most popular Hindi news channel in the country. Rajat Sharma's show 'Aap Ki Adalat' has remained the most favorite show of the country for the last 28 years. At the same time, the show 'Aaj Ki Baat', which airs every night, is also the favourite show of the audience.

"Any award always gives a sense of responsibility"

Upon receiving the award, India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma in his response said "Any award always gives a sense of responsibility. This award inspires me to fulfill the responsibility given to me well." At the London Bridge, he said that every Indian is proud of celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. "Together everyone should say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' as it is a proud moment in itself."

