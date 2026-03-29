Two more Indian vessels carrying LPG cross Strait of Hormuz amid disruptions | Video

New Delhi:

India is set to receive a fresh supply of cooking gas as two Indian-flagged LPG carriers successfully passed through the conflict-affected Strait of Hormuz. The vessels, BW TYR and BW ELM, are transporting a combined cargo of around 94,000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas and are expected to dock in the coming days.

According to an official statement, BW TYR is heading towards Mumbai and is likely to arrive on March 31, while BW ELM is scheduled to reach New Mangalore by April 1. Their safe passage comes at a time when tensions in West Asia have severely disrupted maritime traffic in the region.

Shipping activity in the narrow but crucial Strait of Hormuz has slowed sharply following recent military actions involving the United States, Israel and Iran. The waterway is a key route for global oil and gas supplies. However, Iran recently indicated that vessels considered “non-hostile” could still pass through after proper coordination.

Despite the challenges, several Indian vessels have managed to navigate the route in recent days. Earlier, two LPG carriers—Pine Gas and Jag Vasant—delivered over 92,000 tonnes of fuel to Indian ports between March 26 and 28. Before them, MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi had brought similar volumes to Gujarat’s Mundra and Kandla ports in mid-March.

India depends heavily on imports to meet its cooking gas demand, sourcing nearly 60 per cent from abroad. Of this, around 90 per cent comes from West Asian countries. With domestic consumption reaching over 33 million tonnes annually, uninterrupted supply remains critical. In response to the current situation, India has also started importing LPG from countries such as the United States and Argentina.

18 Indian vessels still present in Persian Gulf

Officials confirmed that 18 Indian-flagged vessels, carrying 485 Indian crew members, are still present in the western Persian Gulf. At the start of the conflict, 28 such vessels were in the region. Since then, eight have safely moved out of the area.

Other shipments have also been completed successfully. The oil tanker Jag Laadki delivered over 80,000 tonnes of crude oil from the UAE to Mundra on March 18. Another vessel, Jag Prakash, carrying petrol from Oman, is currently on its way to Tanzania after crossing the strait safely.

Some vessels, including LPG carriers Jag Vikram, Green Asha and Green Sanvi, remain in the western part of the strait. Meanwhile, one empty tanker is being loaded with LPG.

India monitoring situation

The Directorate General of Shipping has been closely monitoring the situation. Its control room is operating round the clock and has handled thousands of calls and emails since being set up. Authorities have also facilitated the safe return of more than 940 Indian seafarers so far.