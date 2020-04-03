India TV IMPACT: BMC swings into action, makes arrangements for nearly 150 stranded migrants

Image Source : PTI A file photo of BMC building for representational purpose

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made shelter and food arrangements for nearly 150 migrant labourers who found themselves stranded at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, in the wake of nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25 to check the further spread of the coronavirus. India TV had on March 27 reported on the plight of these workers, who were unable to travel back to their respective hometowns due to disruption in railway services.

On Friday, BMC officials visited the train station and took down details of all the travellers, who numbered around 150. The municipal body officials then ferried the stranded people on a bus to specially set-up camps to tide over the lockdown period, which is slated to end on April 15.

Most of the homebound migrants hail from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Significantly, at least nine people in the group have been stamped with quarantine marks on their hands, after they were found to be suffering from cough and fever.

(Reported by Dinesh Mourya)

