  India TV IMPACT: BMC swings into action, makes arrangements for nearly 150 stranded migrants

India TV had on March 27 reported on the plight of these migrants, stranded at Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus station, who were unable to travel back to their respective hometowns due to disruption in railway services

Mumbai Published on: April 03, 2020 18:33 IST
A file photo of BMC building for representational purpose
Image Source : PTI

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made shelter and food arrangements for nearly 150 migrant labourers who found themselves stranded at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, in the wake of nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25 to check the further spread of the coronavirus. India TV had on March 27 reported on the plight of these workers, who were unable to travel back to their respective hometowns due to disruption in railway services.

On Friday, BMC officials visited the train station and took down details of all the travellers, who numbered around 150. The municipal body officials then ferried the stranded people on a bus to specially set-up camps to tide over the lockdown period, which is slated to end on April 15.

Fight Against Coronavirus

Most of the homebound migrants hail from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Significantly, at least nine people in the group have been stamped with quarantine marks on their hands, after they were found to be suffering from cough and fever.

(Reported by Dinesh Mourya)

Also read: Gathering of migrant workers, Tablighi caused setback to India's coronavirus efforts, says President Kovind

 

 

