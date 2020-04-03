Gathering of migrant workers, Tablighi caused setback to India's coronavirus efforts: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind/File Image

President Ram Nath Kovind today expressed concern over the gathering of migrant workers in Anand Vihar and the congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin and said the two incidents in the national capital caused a setback to India's efforts against the coronavirus.

President Kovind along with Vice President Venkaiah Naidu today held a video-conference with the Governors, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of States/UTs and discussed ways to contribute to the measures taken by the Government of India and the State governments in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

During the video-conference, the President emphasized the need to ensure that no one remains hungry during the nationwide lockdown. President Kovind also took note of the problems faced by the homeless, the unemployed and the weaker sections of the society during the lockdown. We will have to be extra sensitive towards their needs, he said. Moreover, while ensuring that food and other essential items are made available to the needy, care has to be taken that no compromise is made on the question of social distancing, he added.

President Kovind expressed concern over the incidents of attacks on doctors, health workers, and police personnel in some parts of the country. He thanked the doctors and other essential services personnel who have been serving the society, nation, and humanity despite the grave risk to their lives.

