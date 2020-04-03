Demand surges for 'game changer' coronavirus drug hydroxychloroquine despite lack of clinical evidence

File/PTI

The demand for hydroxychloroquine, a "game-changer" drug in the fight against COVID-19, is surging despite no clinical evidence of it being a cure against the disease. It was US President Donald Trump who claimed that the drug could prove to be a "game-changer" in the battle against the deadly coronavirus. He had said the US Food and Drug Administration approved the drug for use in coronavirus cases and that early results have been very "encouraging". A few days later, several countries approved it for restricted use in coronavirus emergencies and for certain categories of people only.

Now, the chemists all over are saying that they are facing a shortage of the medicine, not so long ago known mainly to those who had malaria or were prescribed it for arthritis pain. A pharmacist from New Delhi's Kailash Colony told PTI that the drug has been out of stock ever since Trump tweeted about it. Similarly, a pharmacist in the Govindpuri area said the drug has been out of stock in his store for days.

However, it is pertinent to mention that the White House's own infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci countered the claims, adding that the drug's effectiveness was only "anecdotal" and needed controlled clinical trials to prove its effectiveness.

Two days after the US president's tweet, the Indian Council of Medical Research on March 23 recommended that the drug be reserved in India only for healthcare workers, and persons caring for COVID-19 patients in households.

The protocol was then approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) for restricted use in emergency situations.

Estimating a surge in global demand for the drug, the Indian government banned the export of hydroxychloroquine with immediate effect to ensure sufficient availability of the medicine in the domestic market.

An exception of sales to other countries on humanitarian grounds was made on a case-to-case basis.

