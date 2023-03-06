Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Prashant Kishor in search of new 'Nitish Kumar', says 'people of Bihar should get more choice for CM'

India TV Exclusive: Prashant Kishor is meant to be one of the shining stars in Indian politics. Hardly any master of Indian Politics will be unacquainted with him. He is renowned for playing a significant role as a strategist in the Lok Sabha Election 2014 and other assembly elections held in various states. Nowadays, Prashant Kishor is in the headlines for his Jansuraj Yatra in Bihar. During this, Prashant Kishor had an exclusive conversation with Saurav Sharma in India TV's show 'Sawakl To Banta Hai'.

Is Prashant Kishor aiming to be a leader?

During the conversation, Kishor revealed that he is not aiming to be a new leader for the people of Bihar. He said, 'I am not a leader and neither do I want to be one in the future.' He further elucidated the idea behind calling for a Yatra called 'Jansuraj Yatra'. He explained. 'this yatra is not a campaign against any party or individual. This yatra is being carried out to bring positive and necessary changes in Bihar, to remove its backwardness to tackle unemployment.' Kishore further claimed that this yatra is being taken out to create awareness among the people of Bihar.

Nitish Kumar has become delusional

While throwing light on his 'Jansuraj Yatra', he alleges Nitish Kumar of being delusional and claimed that he (Nitish Kumar) has lost his credibility as an administrator. 'His innings as a political leader is about to end now, his party (JD-U) is almost finished. His alliance with RJD is a mismatch, everyone knows how comfortable or uncomfortable Nitish Kumar is with RJD. Kishor said.

During this conversation, Prashant Kishore said that today the people of Bihar are demanding change and through this Yatra he is looking for an alternative to existing parties. 'Changes are necessary for the political system which is in existence for the last many years. They (people of Bihar) want to have an alternative to existing political parties and Jansuraj is a medium for this.'

