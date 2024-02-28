India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: BJP to sweep all 4 Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh in 2024

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A BJP rally

Amid the political crisis in the hill state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to sweep all four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh — Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur and Shimla — India TV-CNX Opinion Poll has revealed. In a stunning upset for the ruling Congress in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP on Tuesday won the state's lone Rajya Sabha seat with its candidate Harsh Mahajan defeating Congress stalwart Abhishek Manu Singhvi and apparently setting the stage for a no-trust motion in the assembly.

Vote share

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP received 69.11 per cent of votes whereas Congress got only 27.30 per cent.

2019 records

BJP candidate Kishan Kapoor won the Kangra constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating Congress candidate Pawan Kajal with a margin of 4,77,623 votes. In Mandi, BJP candidate Ram Swaroop Sharma won by defeating Congress candidate Aashray Sharma with a margin of 4,05,459 votes. BJP candidate Anurag Singh Thakur won the Hamirpur constituency by defeating Congress candidate Ram Lal Thakur with a margin of 3,99,572 votes and in Shimla BJP candidate Suresh Kumar Kashyap won by defeating Congress candidate Dhani Ram Shandil with a margin of 3,27,514 votes.