Thursday, November 30, 2023
     
India to get more fighter jets as DAC clears IAF's Sukhoi Su-30 aircraft upgrade programme: Sources

The decision to acquire 97 LCA, 156 LCH Prachand choppers and upgrade 84 Su-30MKI jets will boost India's air defence prowess. The significant move will add strength to India's defence amid multi-layered challenges to the nation's security in the wake of a rapidly changing geopolitical equation.

Reported By : Manish Prasad Edited By : Raju Kumar
New Delhi
Updated on: November 30, 2023 16:06 IST
Sukhoi Su-30 aircraft
Image Source : IAF Sukhoi Su-30 aircraft

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) cleared the Indian Air Force's Su-30 fighter aircraft upgrade programme, said the Official sources on Thursday.

DAC granted the Acceptance of Necessity for 97 additional Tejas Mk1A and 156 Prachand Light Combat Helicopters. The total budget is overall cost Rs. 1.10 lakh crore.

"Today, the Defence Ministry has cleared the proposal for the acquisition of 97 LCA mark 1A fighter jets for the Indian Air Force at a cost of around Rs 65,000 crores. Proposal for buying 156 LCH Prachand choppers have also been approved by the Defence Acquisition Council along with the upgrade plan of 84 Su-30MKI fighters has also been cleared: these proposals are worth Rs 1.6 lakh crore and are indigenous projects," the Defence officials said.

Earlier in July this year, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved plans to buy 26 Rafale fighter aircraft and three Scorpene class conventional submarines for the Indian Navy from France. The development came amid PM Modi's France visit.

Also read: Rafale deal: What is Defence Acquisition Council? Know about India's weapons procurement policy

