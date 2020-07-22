Image Source : PTI (FILE) India's coronavirus case tally rises to 11.92 lakh; death toll close to 29,000

India's coronavirus case tally has surged to 11,92,915 as over 37,000 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. Over 7.5 lakh people in the country have recovered after contracting the virus while 4.1 lakh people are still infected. In India, there have been 28,732 deaths due to COVID-19. In the last 24 hours, there have been 648 casualties in the country.

The recovery rate in the country has edged past 63 per cent.

Delhi, which has seen a fall in the number of active cases in the last few days, has seen a rise of about 100 cases in the last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu and Maharasthra also saw a large number of COVID-19 cases being detected in the state.

Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured Deaths Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 53 159 0 212 Andhra Pradesh 32336 25574 758 58668 Arunachal Pradesh 552 303 3 858 Assam 7291 18033 58 25382 Bihar 10220 18515 217 28952 Chandigarh 221 518 12 751 Chhattisgarh 1586 4114 29 5729 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 240 463 2 705 Delhi 15288 106118 3690 125096 Goa 1552 2449 26 4027 Gujarat 11760 36423 2196 50379 Haryana 6146 20952 364 27462 Himachal Pradesh 576 1077 11 1664 Jammu and Kashmir 6540 8455 263 15258 Jharkhand 3200 2904 55 6159 Karnataka 44146 25459 1464 71069 Kerala 8060 5890 44 13994 Ladakh 186 1010 2 1198 Madhya Pradesh 7082 16257 756 24095 Maharashtra 132538 182217 12276 327031 Manipur 615 1400 0 2015 Meghalaya 416 70 4 490 Mizoram 149 168 0 317 Nagaland 545 485 0 1030 Odisha 5344 13310 103 18757 Puducherry 831 1318 30 2179 Punjab 3237 7389 263 10889 Rajasthan 8052 22744 577 31373 Sikkim 222 108 0 330 Tamil Nadu 51347 126670 2626 180643 Telangana 9891 37385 429 47705 Tripura 1397 1926 8 3331 Uttarakhand 1497 3297 55 4849 Uttar Pradesh 20204 31855 1229 53288 West Bengal 17813 28035 1182 47030 Total# 411133 753050 28732 1192915

