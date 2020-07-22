India's coronavirus case tally rises to 11.92 lakh; death toll close to 29,000

India's coronavirus case tally has surged to 11,92,915 as over 37,000 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. Over 7.5 lakh people in the country have recovered after contracting the virus while 4.1 lakh people are still infected. In India, there have been 28,732 deaths due to COVID-19. In the last 24 hours, there have been 648 casualties in the country.
The recovery rate in the country has edged past 63 per cent.
Delhi, which has seen a fall in the number of active cases in the last few days, has seen a rise of about 100 cases in the last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu and Maharasthra also saw a large number of COVID-19 cases being detected in the state.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured
|Deaths
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|53
|159
|0
|212
|Andhra Pradesh
|32336
|25574
|758
|58668
|Arunachal Pradesh
|552
|303
|3
|858
|Assam
|7291
|18033
|58
|25382
|Bihar
|10220
|18515
|217
|28952
|Chandigarh
|221
|518
|12
|751
|Chhattisgarh
|1586
|4114
|29
|5729
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|240
|463
|2
|705
|Delhi
|15288
|106118
|3690
|125096
|Goa
|1552
|2449
|26
|4027
|Gujarat
|11760
|36423
|2196
|50379
|Haryana
|6146
|20952
|364
|27462
|Himachal Pradesh
|576
|1077
|11
|1664
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6540
|8455
|263
|15258
|Jharkhand
|3200
|2904
|55
|6159
|Karnataka
|44146
|25459
|1464
|71069
|Kerala
|8060
|5890
|44
|13994
|Ladakh
|186
|1010
|2
|1198
|Madhya Pradesh
|7082
|16257
|756
|24095
|Maharashtra
|132538
|182217
|12276
|327031
|Manipur
|615
|1400
|0
|2015
|Meghalaya
|416
|70
|4
|490
|Mizoram
|149
|168
|0
|317
|Nagaland
|545
|485
|0
|1030
|Odisha
|5344
|13310
|103
|18757
|Puducherry
|831
|1318
|30
|2179
|Punjab
|3237
|7389
|263
|10889
|Rajasthan
|8052
|22744
|577
|31373
|Sikkim
|222
|108
|0
|330
|Tamil Nadu
|51347
|126670
|2626
|180643
|Telangana
|9891
|37385
|429
|47705
|Tripura
|1397
|1926
|8
|3331
|Uttarakhand
|1497
|3297
|55
|4849
|Uttar Pradesh
|20204
|31855
|1229
|53288
|West Bengal
|17813
|28035
|1182
|47030
|Total#
|411133
|753050
|28732
|1192915