Not a word from ‘Mohabbat ki Dukan’: Himanta takes dig at Rahul Gandhi after India’s WC win against Pakistan

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday (October 15) took an apparent swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not congratulating Indian Cricket Team for its victory against Pakistan in the ongoing World Cup.

"Yesterday, Bharat defeated Pakistan in the World Cup cricket. Entire country erupted in joy and celebrated the win. But not a word from “Mohabbat ki Dukan”," Sarma wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The ‘Mohabbat ki Dukan’ was an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi who has been using this phrase since the Bharat Jodo Yatra conducted last year.

Continuing its winning streak against the arch-rivals in the World Cup, India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in a group match in the ICC Men's World Cup in Ahmedabad on Saturday. India has now won 8-0 against Pakistan in Cricket’s biggest tournament.

Himanta Sarma asks Congress to form coalition govt in Pakistan, Afghanistan

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier slammed Congress over its stance in the Israel-Hamas war and said that the party should form coalition governments in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The Congress party recently passed a resolution in support of Palestine regarding the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Sarma hit out at Congress and said that the grand old party should have condemned the terror attack by Hamas on Israel before voicing its support to Palestine.

"They should have criticised the Hamas for taking women and children hostage and then could have spoken about Palestine," he said.

Citing the Congress resolution, the Chief Minister said that it does not have any mention of terrorism, Hamas, women and children as hostages, but only Palestine, which is “similar to the statement of Pakistan”.

"If you ask me, the Congress should form its next government in coalition with the Taliban in Afghanistan or with Imran Khan or Shahbaz Sharif in Pakistan", Sarma said.

