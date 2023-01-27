'Pak actions forced India': New Delhi sends notice to Islamabad to modify 1960's Indus Water Treaty

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

India has issued a notice to Pakistan for modification of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) of September 1960. The notice was sent on January 25 through respective Commissioners for Indus Waters, sources said.

Pakistan's actions have adversely impinged on the provisions of IWT and their implementation, and forced India to issue an appropriate notice for modification of IWT, they said.

Despite repeated efforts by India to find a mutually agreeable way forward, Pakistan refused to discuss the issue during the five meetings of the Permanent Indus Commission from 2017 to 2022, sources added.

At Pakistan’s continuing insistence, the World Bank has recently initiated actions on both the Neutral Expert and Court of Arbitration processes. Such parallel consideration of the same issues is not covered under any provision of IWT, sources mentioned.

The objective of the notice for modification is to provide Pakistan an opportunity to enter into intergovernmental negotiations within 90 days to rectify the material breach of IWT. This process would also update IWT to incorporate the lessons learned over last 62 years, sources said.

