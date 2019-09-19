India not invited to Pakistan's cultural event during SCO military drill

In violation of existing diplomatic norms, India was not invited for the cultural event organised by Pakistan on Thursday under the aegis of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) military drill in Russia.

"In the ongoing Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) exercise in Russia, today was the Cultural Day programme of Pakistan. In violation of existing diplomatic norms and in contravention of SCO norms, Indian contingent was not invited by them," the Army said.

This year's Exercise TSENTR 2019 is being conducted by the Central Military Commission of Russia from September 9-23.

Apart from host Russia, military contingents from China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan particpated in the military drill.

An official also added that everyday one participating country organises a cultural event.

"Thursday was marked for Pakistan but it did not send any invitation to India," an Army official said.

India organised its cultural event on September 12 and had even printed invitations for all participating countries, including Pakistan. However, the country's delegation had not arrived in Russia by then.

China's Lt Gen Koi Xiaowu was present for the cultural event organised by India. China too had invited India for its cultural programme and dinner.

The already tumultuous India-Pakistan ties have strained further after the government abrogated provisions of Article 370.

Last week, Pakistan skipped the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) conference on military medicine here. The Ministry of External Affairs had said Pakistan was invited for the medical conference but it did not turn up for the event.

