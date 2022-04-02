PM Modi likely to flag off first India-Nepal passenger train today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nepal PM Deuba India visit Day 2: PM Modi likely to flag off first India-Nepal passenger train

Highlights PM Modi will flag off the first train bound to Nepal from India today.

High-level Nepalese delegation including PM Sher Bahadur Deuba will also be present.

It will be the first modern railway service in Nepal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first train bound to Nepal from India in the presence of a high-level Nepalese delegation today. Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba will also be present during the inauguration. The Jaynagar–Kurtha cross-border railway link, according to a Kathmandu Post report, will be the first modern railway service in Nepal.

The first passenger train service will run on the broad-gauge line. It will be commissioned today with the operation of a five-coach DEMU train.

It will be mandatory for Indian citizens traveling by train between India and Nepal to carry any one of the following prescribed identity cards in original with a photo identity card during the journey.

Meanwhile, Nepal PM Deuba is currently on his 3-day visit to India. He arrived in India on Friday and met BJP National President JP Nadda, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He is visiting India at the invitation of PM Modi.

"A fond welcome to a special friend. PM of Nepal @SherBDeuba arrives in India for an official visit from 01-03 April 2022," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House today, besides other engagements.

Latest India News