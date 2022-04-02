PM Modi likely to flag off first India-Nepal passenger train today

Highlights
- PM Modi will flag off the first train bound to Nepal from India today.
- High-level Nepalese delegation including PM Sher Bahadur Deuba will also be present.
- It will be the first modern railway service in Nepal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first train bound to Nepal from India in the presence of a high-level Nepalese delegation today. Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba will also be present during the inauguration. The Jaynagar–Kurtha cross-border railway link, according to a Kathmandu Post report, will be the first modern railway service in Nepal.
The first passenger train service will run on the broad-gauge line. It will be commissioned today with the operation of a five-coach DEMU train.
It will be mandatory for Indian citizens traveling by train between India and Nepal to carry any one of the following prescribed identity cards in original with a photo identity card during the journey.
Meanwhile, Nepal PM Deuba is currently on his 3-day visit to India. He arrived in India on Friday and met BJP National President JP Nadda, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He is visiting India at the invitation of PM Modi.
"A fond welcome to a special friend. PM of Nepal @SherBDeuba arrives in India for an official visit from 01-03 April 2022," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.
He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House today, besides other engagements.