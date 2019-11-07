Image Source : PTI India for global effort against countries supporting terror

In a veiled but obvious reference to Pakistan, India on Thursday called for a united global effort against countries which support terror or help generate finances for such activities. Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy highlighted concerns over terrorism at the inaugural session of the second 'No Money For Terror' conference being attended by 65 countries here. Expressing concern over the tacit support "some nations are extending to terror groups", Reddy said India, being a victim of cross-border terrorism, advocates zero-tolerance towards terror.

He stated that despite the killing of AL Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden in 2011, several active affiliates of the terror outfit still exist in many parts of the world.

Reddy cautioned that despite the recent elimination of Islamic State chief Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, there was no room to construe that the Caliphate would cease to survive.

The Minister proposed four points for inclusion in the resolution that include terrorism as a single biggest threat to peace, security and development; nations must expedite the finalisation of a Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism under the UN; and Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards must be effectively enforced and UN listings or the the global watchdog for money laundering and terrorist financing should not be politicised.

Initiating discussion on Countering Financing of Radicalisation (CFR) was among the other points, Reddy emphasised.

He said the CFR would prevent radicalisation and it was an essential pre-requisite of terrorism.

On the occasion, the Minister announced that India would host the next 'No Money For Terror' conference in 2020. Paris hosted the first conference in April 2018.

Reddy is leading a high-powered five-member delegation, including National Investigation Agency Director General Y.C. Modi.

He would also be leading a terror-focused bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart here on Friday.

