Image Source : PTI (FILE) Gallantry Awards 2020 Declared: Check full list of bravehearts who will be honoured on 74th Independence Day

August 15 is our independence day. The day is to remember our freedom fighters who fought till the end to free our country from the clutches of the British. It is also the day to honour our bravehearts, the soldiers who gambled even their lives to ensure that the enemy does not enter our territory. Each year President of India honours brave men and women of Indian armed forces with gallantry awards. This Independence Day is no exception. The list of recipients of gallantry awards was released by the government on Friday. The country will honour these brave jawans and their memories on August 15.

Here is the full list of those who will be conferred gallantry awards.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage