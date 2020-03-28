India COVID-19 cases mount to 873; 19 deaths so far. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP India coronavirus toll has surged to 873 including 19 deaths.

India coronavirus toll has surged to 873 including 19 deaths, registering over 100 new confirmed cases on Friday amid lockdown situation in the country to contain the virus from spreading further. India is under a 21-day lockdown period after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 urged people to strictly adhere to lockdown rules as it was very important to fight the virus at the current stage. He advised and warned people that if India fails to restrict the virus from spreading further then its impact would be devastating for all. Globally, there are now close to 6 lakh coronavirus confirmed cases including over 27,000 deaths.

In India, Maharashtra has the maximum number of confirmed coronavirus cases at 177 followed by Kerala at 166, Karnataka at 55, Rajasthan at 46 while Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh at 44. While in most parts of the country, people are seriously following the lockdown, however, what has become a concern for the authorities are migrant workers as companies, where they used to work, are closed forcing them to travel to their home towns but since there is no public or private transport available, workers have taken a walking path to reach their destinations. Meanwhile, state authorities have asked the administration to stop people from travelling as by doing this they will put themselves and others on risk.

ALSO READ | Two migrant workers, travelled from Indore to Rajasthan, found COVID-19 positive; entire village isolated

State-wise COVID-19 case, deaths in India

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Indian National) Total Confirmed cases ( Foreign National ) Cured/ Discharged/Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 0 0 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 14 0 1 0 3 Bihar 9 0 0 1 4 Chandigarh 7 0 0 0 5 Chhattisgarh 6 0 0 0 6 Delhi 38 1 6 1 7 Goa 3 0 0 0 8 Gujarat 44 1 0 3 9 Haryana 19 14 11 0 10 Himachal Pradesh 3 0 0 1 11 Jammu and Kashmir 18 0 1 1 12 Karnataka 55 0 3 2 13 Kerala 165 8 11 0 14 Ladakh 13 0 3 0 15 Madhya Pradesh 30 0 0 2 16 Maharashtra 177 3 25 5 17 Manipur 1 0 0 0 18 Mizoram 1 0 0 0 19 Odisha 3 0 0 0 20 Puducherry 1 0 0 0 21 Punjab 38 0 1 1 22 Rajasthan 46 2 3 0 23 Tamil Nadu 32 6 2 1 24 Telengana 38 10 1 0 25 Uttarakhand 4 1 0 0 26 Uttar Pradesh 44 1 11 0 27 West Bengal 15 0 0 1 Total number of confirmed cases in India 826# 47 79 19

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Worst hit by lockdown, daily wage earners in Delhi cross state border in search of work

ALSO READ | 4 dead, 3 critically injured in car accident near Mumbai-Ahemdabad highway