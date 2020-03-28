Two migrant workers, travelled from Indore to Rajasthan, found COVID-19 positive; entire village isolated

Image Source : AP India coronavirus toll continue to surge amid lockdown

At least two migrant workers, who travelled from Indore to Rajasthan amid coronavirus lockdown in the country have now been found positive for COVID-19 forcing the state administration to isolate entire village. Thousands of migrant workers have hit to streets and travelling for their home towns on foot as all public-private transport across the state have been shut down to strictly abide by the lockdown rules in order to contain the virus from spreading further. Trains, Metro, buses, taxis, cabs and all other means of public transport are shut due to coronavirus lockdown. The country has entered its 4th day of lockdown which has been imposed to stop virus from spreading to those parts where no case has been registered till date, but confirmed cases toll is showing an upward trend even as lockdown is in place.

