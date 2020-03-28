Coronavirus: Worst hit by lockdown, daily wage earners in Delhi cross state border in search of work

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus lockdown forces daily wage earners to walk on foot and search for jobs

As the number of positive coronavirus cases is on a rise in India, the daily wage earners across the country are having a tough time dealing with the situation. India has been put in a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to stay indoors and practice social distancing. This, however, is not an option for the daily wage earners. The national capital area - Delhi and Noida, that usually remained brimming with hundreds of construction activities and daily wage workers looking for work, is calm and quiet these days.

As the 21-day lockdown kicked in, reports poured in from different parts of the county of migrant labourers being stranded. With railways and buses suspended, several walked for kilometres to reach their villages. Many were unable to make it across state borders.

Daily wage earners were seen roaming on the streets late on Friday, looking for work. Waiting at the ITO area in Delhi, these workers were accompanied by the kids and were assisted by the local police, who provided them food.

Commenting on the situation, the Delhi Police said the daily wage workers arrived at the ITO on foot and DTC buses were called in later to drop them till the state border. Further, they would be sent to their homes in Uttar Pradesh by the state government.

Social media is usually seen flooded with a number of messages related to novel coronavirus and the way people are struggling to battle the same. The daily wage workers are some of those who have been hit hard due to the lockdown.

India currently has fewer than 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, but with low testing rates, this figure could be much higher. As many as 19 people have by far died due to COVID-19, while many still remain in critical condition.

So far, deaths have been reported from Maharashtra (4) Gujarat (3), Karnataka (2 ) and one each from Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

According to the data, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 748, while 66 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated.

