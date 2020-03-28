Image Source : AP Delhi Police issues advisory against cyber crime amid Coronavirus crisis

After several cases of online fraud regarding medical products came to light, Delhi Police on Saturday issued an advisory warning the people not to indulge in such behaviour. The authorities informed that such instances will increase the panic about the virus among the people.

In an official circular, the Delhi police said: "Scammers create fraudulent websites, e-commerce, social media accounts and emails claiming to sell and deliver medical products and victims are then asked to pay via bank transfer."

"Avoid opening suspicious emails and clicking on unverifies coronavirus related links circulated on social messaging apps emails etc.," the ciricular added.

Delhi Police have issued an advisory regarding cyber-crimes in the wake of #Coronavirus, warning people against fraud and scam schemes. pic.twitter.com/wMuFlb8K4F — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020

Meanwhile, there are 748 active COVID-19 cases so far in the country. According to Ministry of Health Affairs, till now 67 cured and 19 deaths have been recorded.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | US Congress passes USD 2 trillion stimulus package to sail through coronavirus crisis