India records 55,342 COVID-19 cases, 706 deaths in a day; tally inches closer to 7.2 million

Image Source : PTI India records XXXX COVID-19 cases, XXXX deaths in a day; tally crosses 71-lakh mark

India on Tuesday recorded as many as 55,342 fresh Covid-19 cases and 706 deaths in a single day. The country's COVID-19 caseload sprinted past the 71-lakh mark and the total number of recoveries crossed 61 lakh, according to data from states and union territories.

Country's COVID-19 tally of cases stands at 71,75,881, while the death toll climbed to 1,09,856. Out of these 8,38,729 are active cases, 62,27,296 recovered, Union health ministry data updated today at 8 am showed.

India is the second worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil, according to JHU data.

State-wise Coronavirus status

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 198 3770 55 Andhra Pradesh 43983 708712 6256 Arunachal Pradesh 2940 9403 24 Assam 28439 166039 826 Bihar 10669 185911 955 Chandigarh 1170 11898 192 Chhattisgarh 27421 116540 1286 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 102 3064 2 Delhi 20535 284844 5809 Goa 4465 33698 511 Gujarat 15414 133615 3574 Haryana 10401 131228 1592 Himachal Pradesh 2637 14690 251 Jammu and Kashmir 9992 72706 1333 Jharkhand 7776 84461 798 Karnataka 115795 592084 10036 Kerala 94473 199634 1025 Ladakh 961 4126 64 Madhya Pradesh 14932 130721 2645 Maharashtra 212905 1281896 40514 Manipur 2756 10707 93 Meghalaya 2434 5273 64 Mizoram 156 2046 0 Nagaland 1409 5813 18 Odisha 23430 230192 1040 Puducherry 4617 26555 565 Punjab 8576 112099 3860 Rajasthan 21671 137848 1665 Sikkim 384 2925 57 Tamil Nadu 43747 607203 10314 Telengana 24208 189351 1233 Tripura 3738 24623 317 Uttarakhand 6976 47609 762 Uttar Pradesh 38815 393908 6438 West Bengal 30604 262103 5682 Total# 838729 6227295 109856

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage