India records 55,342 COVID-19 cases, 706 deaths in a day; tally inches closer to 7.2 million

India on Tuesday recorded as many as 55,342 fresh Covid-19 cases and 706 deaths in a single day. The country's COVID-19 caseload sprinted past the 71-lakh mark and the total number of recoveries crossed 61 lakh, according to data from states and union territories.
Country's COVID-19 tally of cases stands at 71,75,881, while the death toll climbed to 1,09,856. Out of these 8,38,729 are active cases, 62,27,296 recovered, Union health ministry data updated today at 8 am showed.
India is the second worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil, according to JHU data.
State-wise Coronavirus status
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|198
|3770
|55
|Andhra Pradesh
|43983
|708712
|6256
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2940
|9403
|24
|Assam
|28439
|166039
|826
|Bihar
|10669
|185911
|955
|Chandigarh
|1170
|11898
|192
|Chhattisgarh
|27421
|116540
|1286
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|102
|3064
|2
|Delhi
|20535
|284844
|5809
|Goa
|4465
|33698
|511
|Gujarat
|15414
|133615
|3574
|Haryana
|10401
|131228
|1592
|Himachal Pradesh
|2637
|14690
|251
|Jammu and Kashmir
|9992
|72706
|1333
|Jharkhand
|7776
|84461
|798
|Karnataka
|115795
|592084
|10036
|Kerala
|94473
|199634
|1025
|Ladakh
|961
|4126
|64
|Madhya Pradesh
|14932
|130721
|2645
|Maharashtra
|212905
|1281896
|40514
|Manipur
|2756
|10707
|93
|Meghalaya
|2434
|5273
|64
|Mizoram
|156
|2046
|0
|Nagaland
|1409
|5813
|18
|Odisha
|23430
|230192
|1040
|Puducherry
|4617
|26555
|565
|Punjab
|8576
|112099
|3860
|Rajasthan
|21671
|137848
|1665
|Sikkim
|384
|2925
|57
|Tamil Nadu
|43747
|607203
|10314
|Telengana
|24208
|189351
|1233
|Tripura
|3738
|24623
|317
|Uttarakhand
|6976
|47609
|762
|Uttar Pradesh
|38815
|393908
|6438
|West Bengal
|30604
|262103
|5682
|Total#
|838729
|6227295
|109856