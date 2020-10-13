Tuesday, October 13, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India records 55,342 COVID-19 cases, 706 deaths in a day; tally inches closer to 7.2 million

India records 55,342 COVID-19 cases, 706 deaths in a day; tally inches closer to 7.2 million

The country's COVID-19 caseload sprinted past the 71-lakh mark and the total number of recoveries crossed 61 lakh, according to data from states and union territories.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 13, 2020 9:34 IST
India records XXXX COVID-19 cases, XXXX deaths in a day; tally crosses 71-lakh mark
Image Source : PTI

India records XXXX COVID-19 cases, XXXX deaths in a day; tally crosses 71-lakh mark

India on Tuesday recorded as many as 55,342 fresh Covid-19 cases and 706 deaths in a single day. The country's COVID-19 caseload sprinted past the 71-lakh mark and the total number of recoveries crossed 61 lakh, according to data from states and union territories.

Country's COVID-19 tally of cases stands at 71,75,881, while the death toll climbed to 1,09,856. Out of these 8,38,729 are active cases, 62,27,296 recovered, Union health ministry data updated today at 8 am showed.

India is the second worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil, according to JHU data.

State-wise Coronavirus status

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 198 3770 55
Andhra Pradesh 43983 708712 6256
Arunachal Pradesh 2940 9403 24
Assam 28439 166039 826
Bihar 10669 185911 955
Chandigarh 1170 11898 192
Chhattisgarh 27421 116540 1286
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 102 3064 2
Delhi 20535 284844 5809
Goa 4465 33698 511
Gujarat 15414 133615 3574
Haryana 10401 131228 1592
Himachal Pradesh 2637 14690 251
Jammu and Kashmir 9992 72706 1333
Jharkhand 7776 84461 798
Karnataka 115795 592084 10036
Kerala 94473 199634 1025
Ladakh 961 4126 64
Madhya Pradesh 14932 130721 2645
Maharashtra 212905 1281896 40514
Manipur 2756 10707 93
Meghalaya 2434 5273 64
Mizoram 156 2046 0
Nagaland 1409 5813 18
Odisha 23430 230192 1040
Puducherry 4617 26555 565
Punjab 8576 112099 3860
Rajasthan 21671 137848 1665
Sikkim 384 2925 57
Tamil Nadu 43747 607203 10314
Telengana 24208 189351 1233
Tripura 3738 24623 317
Uttarakhand 6976 47609 762
Uttar Pradesh 38815 393908 6438
West Bengal 30604 262103 5682
Total# 838729 6227295 109856

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X