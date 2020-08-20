Image Source : PTI FILE PHOTO India coronavirus recoveries near 21 lakh as recovery rate touches 74 per cent

As coronavirus cases in India are witnessing a surge every single day, the number of COVID-19 recoveries too are increasing drastically. The number of coronavirus recoveries has reached nearly 21 lakhs nationwide as the country's recovery rate rises to nearly 74 percent, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Thursday.

Besides that, the minister also said that Tests Per Million (TPM) continues to rise in India as the Center, as well as the state governments, have ramped up COVID testing. A record number of 9,18,470 COVID-19 tests conducted in a single day in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 23,668 coronavirus tests conducted on Thursday itself. On Wednesday, over 9 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted in India.

Earlier on Thursday morning, the health ministry stated that the country recorded 69,652 new cases and 977 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, tally reached at 28,36,926. Out of these, 6,86,395 are active cases and 20,96,665 recovered. While, the death toll climbed to 53,866.

Government of India along with efforts of the state and UT governments has ramped up the hospital care infrastructure across the country to ensure that medical care for different categories of positive cases is provided through the Dedicated COVID Care Centre (DCCC), Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC) and Dedicated COVID Hospital (DCH).

