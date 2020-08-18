Tuesday, August 18, 2020
     
  BREAKING: Madras HC refuses to allow reopening of Vedanta's Thoothukudi Sterlite Copper Plant
India records over 55,000 Covid-19 cases, 876 deaths in a day; tally crosses 2.7 million mark

The total number of tests for detection of COVID-19 has crossed the three crore-mark in India, with the health ministry asserting that the "new landmark" has been achieved due to expanded network of diagnostic labs and facilitation of easy testing across the country.

New Delhi Updated on: August 18, 2020 9:53 IST
Image Source : PTI

India reported as many as  55,079 new coronavirus cases and 876 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country's coronavirus count has risen to 27,02,743 including 6,73,166 active cases, 19,77,780 discharged/migrated & 51,797 deaths

Over 51,000 people have already died of coronavirus in India while the total number of cases have gone up to 27 lakh. 

The total number of tests for detection of COVID-19 has crossed the three crore-mark in India, with the health ministry asserting that the "new landmark" has been achieved due to expanded network of diagnostic labs and facilitation of easy testing across the country.

A total of 3,00,41,400 samples have been tested until August 16 with 7,31,697 being examined on Sunday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

The death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 50,921 with 941 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours. The case fatality rate has declined to 1.92 per cent.

India has been reporting over 60,000 cases daily since August 7, barring August 11 when the country registered 53,601 new instances of the infection. India had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7. 

COVID-19 Statewise Status

o. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1145 1226 98  28
2 Andhra Pradesh 85945 2193  201234 10117  2650 88 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 888 1808 37  5  
4 Assam 21471 619  55215 1929  189
5 Bihar 31059 1532  72324 3814  461 11 
6 Chandigarh 936 73  1137 19  29
7 Chhattisgarh 5095 288  10235 189  141
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 445 12  1431 47  2  
9 Delhi 10823 666  137561 1310  4196
10 Goa 3760 7775 287  104
11 Gujarat 14383 142  61512 959  2785 20 
12 Haryana 7014 71  39601 662  538 10 
13 Himachal Pradesh 1417 75  2720 88  19  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 6985 167  20943 267  542 15 
15 Jharkhand 8112 25  14699 675  244 16 
16 Karnataka 81528 244  141491 6680  3947 116 
17 Kerala 15365 421  28894 1099  156 10 
18 Ladakh 578 14  1356 49  14
19 Madhya Pradesh 10312 326  34038 685  1105 11 
20 Maharashtra 158705 1986  417123 8837  20037 288 
21 Manipur 1921 18  2632 194  16
22 Meghalaya 693 675 79  6  
23 Mizoram 418 371 15  0  
24 Nagaland 1964 47  1422 101  8  
25 Odisha 17430 1364  42277 1550  343 10 
26 Puducherry 3179 155  4443 219  110
27 Punjab 10963 556  19431 568  812 41 
28 Rajasthan 13816 47  46604 1350  876 14 
29 Sikkim 493 673 12  1  
30 Tamil Nadu 54019 194  278270 6019  5766 125 
31 Telengana 21420 1122  70132 2006  703 10 
32 Tripura 1859 5286 135  59
33 Uttarakhand 3923 118  8100 352  152
34 Uttar Pradesh 51537 100  100432 4201  2449 56 
35 West Bengal 27299 80  86771 2935  2428 51 
Total# 676900 -544  1919842 57584  50921 941 

Globally, over 2.18 crore people have been infected by Covid-19 so far while 7.72 lakh people have died across the world. As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 21,814,597 and the fatalities rose to 772,782, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

