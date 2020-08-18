India records over 55,000 Covid-19 cases, 876 deaths in a day; tally crosses 2.7 million mark

India reported as many as 55,079 new coronavirus cases and 876 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country's coronavirus count has risen to 27,02,743 including 6,73,166 active cases, 19,77,780 discharged/migrated & 51,797 deaths
Over 51,000 people have already died of coronavirus in India while the total number of cases have gone up to 27 lakh.
The total number of tests for detection of COVID-19 has crossed the three crore-mark in India, with the health ministry asserting that the "new landmark" has been achieved due to expanded network of diagnostic labs and facilitation of easy testing across the country.
A total of 3,00,41,400 samples have been tested until August 16 with 7,31,697 being examined on Sunday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
The death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 50,921 with 941 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours. The case fatality rate has declined to 1.92 per cent.
India has been reporting over 60,000 cases daily since August 7, barring August 11 when the country registered 53,601 new instances of the infection. India had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.
COVID-19 Statewise Status
|o.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1145
|9
|1226
|98
|28
|4
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|85945
|2193
|201234
|10117
|2650
|88
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|888
|6
|1808
|37
|5
|4
|Assam
|21471
|619
|55215
|1929
|189
|7
|5
|Bihar
|31059
|1532
|72324
|3814
|461
|11
|6
|Chandigarh
|936
|73
|1137
|19
|29
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|5095
|288
|10235
|189
|141
|7
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|445
|12
|1431
|47
|2
|9
|Delhi
|10823
|666
|137561
|1310
|4196
|8
|10
|Goa
|3760
|7
|7775
|287
|104
|6
|11
|Gujarat
|14383
|142
|61512
|959
|2785
|20
|12
|Haryana
|7014
|71
|39601
|662
|538
|10
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1417
|75
|2720
|88
|19
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6985
|167
|20943
|267
|542
|15
|15
|Jharkhand
|8112
|25
|14699
|675
|244
|16
|16
|Karnataka
|81528
|244
|141491
|6680
|3947
|116
|17
|Kerala
|15365
|421
|28894
|1099
|156
|10
|18
|Ladakh
|578
|14
|1356
|49
|14
|4
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|10312
|326
|34038
|685
|1105
|11
|20
|Maharashtra
|158705
|1986
|417123
|8837
|20037
|288
|21
|Manipur
|1921
|18
|2632
|194
|16
|3
|22
|Meghalaya
|693
|3
|675
|79
|6
|23
|Mizoram
|418
|3
|371
|15
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1964
|47
|1422
|101
|8
|25
|Odisha
|17430
|1364
|42277
|1550
|343
|10
|26
|Puducherry
|3179
|155
|4443
|219
|110
|4
|27
|Punjab
|10963
|556
|19431
|568
|812
|41
|28
|Rajasthan
|13816
|47
|46604
|1350
|876
|14
|29
|Sikkim
|493
|7
|673
|12
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|54019
|194
|278270
|6019
|5766
|125
|31
|Telengana
|21420
|1122
|70132
|2006
|703
|10
|32
|Tripura
|1859
|4
|5286
|135
|59
|4
|33
|Uttarakhand
|3923
|118
|8100
|352
|152
|1
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|51537
|100
|100432
|4201
|2449
|56
|35
|West Bengal
|27299
|80
|86771
|2935
|2428
|51
|Total#
|676900
|-544
|1919842
|57584
|50921
|941
Globally, over 2.18 crore people have been infected by Covid-19 so far while 7.72 lakh people have died across the world. As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 21,814,597 and the fatalities rose to 772,782, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.