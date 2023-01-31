India condemns deadly terror attack in Pakistan's Peshawar, extends condolences to victims' families

Follow us on Image Source : FILE "We strongly condemn this attack, which has taken the lives of so many people” Arindam Bagchi said.

India, on Tuesdsay, condemned the terror attack in Pakistan's Peshawar that killed over 90 people. In a tweet, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “India extends its deep condolences to the families of the victims of the terror attack in Peshawar yesterday. We strongly condemn this attack, which has taken the lives of so many people” Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson, ministry of external affairs, tweeted.

A bomber sneaked into the compound of the Peshawar Police headquarters on Monday. He set off his explosives at a time when more than 300 worshippers were offering prayers at a nearby mosque. Sarbakaf Mohamand, a Pakistani Taliban commander, has claimed the responsibility for the attack through a post on social media. However, the Pak Taliban has distanced itself from the bombing.

Similar incident witnessed in Peshawar's Kocha Risaldar last year

Last year, a similar attack inside a Shia mosque in the Peshawar's Kocha Risaldar area in the city killed 63 people. The TTP, set up as an umbrella group of several militant outfits in 2007, called off a ceasefire with the federal government and ordered its militants to stage terrorist attacks across the country.

The group, which is believed to be close to al-Qaeda, has been blamed for several deadly attacks across Pakistan, including an attack on army headquarters in 2009, assaults on military bases, and the 2008 bombing of the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad. In 2014, the Pakistani Taliban stormed the Army Public School (APS) in the northwestern city of Peshawar, killing at least 150 people, including 131 students.

