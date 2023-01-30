Monday, January 30, 2023
     
Pakistan: 50 injured in blast outside Peshawar mosque, say reports

Pakistan: The incident took place during afternoon prayers, reported Geo News

Hritika Mitra New Delhi Updated on: January 30, 2023 14:39 IST
Pakistan: At least 50 people were injured after a suicide attacker blew himself up outside Peshawar's Police Lines area mosque on Monday. The incident took place during afternoon prayers, reported Geo News.  

Further details awaited. 

