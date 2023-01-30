Pakistan: 50 injured in blast outside Peshawar mosque, say reports

Pakistan: At least 50 people were injured after a suicide attacker blew himself up outside Peshawar's Police Lines area mosque on Monday. The incident took place during afternoon prayers, reported Geo News.
Further details awaited.
Pakistan: At least 50 people were injured after a suicide attacker blew himself up outside Peshawar's Police Lines area mosque on Monday. The incident took place during afternoon prayers, reported Geo News.
Further details awaited.
Top News
Related World News
Latest News