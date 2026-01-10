Woman shot dead in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, police suspect link to husband's 2023 murder | VIDEO Investigators revealed that Rachna Yadav was a key witness in her husband’s murder case. Preliminary suspicion points towards the same criminals being involved in her killing as well.

New Delhi:

A woman was shot dead in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh area on Friday morning, triggering panic in the locality. The incident took place around 11 am under the jurisdiction of the Shalimar Bagh police station. The victim has been identified as Rachna Yadav.

Victim’s husband was also murdered earlier

Police said Rachna Yadav’s husband was shot dead by criminals nearly three years ago, in 2023. Since then, she had been actively pursuing the case and had even approached the Supreme Court seeking justice. Some of the accused in her husband’s murder are still absconding.

Investigators revealed that Rachna Yadav was a key witness in her husband’s murder case. Preliminary suspicion points towards the same criminals being involved in her killing as well. However, Delhi Police said the case is being probed from all possible angles and no conclusion has been drawn yet.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law at the Shalimar Bagh police station, and teams have been formed to track down the suspects. Police are examining CCTV footage from the area and questioning people linked to both cases.

Rachna Yadav is survived by her two daughters. Her elder daughter is married, while the younger one is currently studying in school.