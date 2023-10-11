India, China hold 20th round of Corps Commander level talks, agree to maintain dialogue momentum

Follow us on Image Source : PTI File photo: Indian and Chinese troops and tanks disengage from the banks of Pangong lake area in Eastern Ladakh (For representational purpose)

India China Border Talks: The 20th round of India-China Corps Commander level meeting was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side on October 9-10, 2023.

During talks, the two sides exchanged views in a frank, open and constructive manner for an early and mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector, in accordance with the guidance provided by the national leadership of the two countries, and building on the progress made in the last round of Corps Commanders' Meeting which was held August 13-14, 2023.

Both sides agreed to maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations through the relevant military and diplomatic mechanisms.

They also committed to maintain peace and tranquility on the ground in the border areas in the interim.

