PM Modi to visit areas along India-China border in Uttarakhand to boost morale of security forces

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Jolingkong and Gunji, which is along the India-China border in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh will boost the morale of the security forces and the villagers, Union Minister Ajay Bhatt said on Tuesday.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit the region on October 12. Jolingkong is the endpoint for the Adi Kailash peak.

"Wherever the prime minister has gone, it has led to manifold development of that region," Bhatt, the Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism said.

He said that the Prime Minister has initiated every project the state leaders asked for till date.

"We in Uttarakhand have till date received development projects worth over Rs 1 lakh crore by the grace of Modiji. He readily gave whatever we asked for as he feels a special attachment to the Himalayan state," he said.

Gunji village to be developed as Shiv Nagri

Bhatt, who is the BJP MP from Nainital, said that the Gunji village will be developed as Shiv Nagri under the Centre's vibrant village programme having facilities like 24-hour drinking water supply, residential facilities, wellness centres and round-the-year road connectivity.

"I visited Jolingkong yesterday. The BRO has done excellent work in connecting Adi Kailash and Parwati Tal with smooth roads," the minister said.

He slammed the previous Congress governments for adopting policy of not connecting the borders with roads due to the “fear of the enemy” and said that the Modi government has the policy of linking the border villages with roads so that the benefits of development could reach them.

"A strong India is emerging with strong borders under the strong leadership of Modi," Bhatt said.

(With PTI inputs)

