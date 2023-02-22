Wednesday, February 22, 2023
     
India buying oil from Russia none of our business, says German ambassador

India buying oil from Russia is none of our business. If you get it at a low price, I can't blame India for it, German Ambassador to India Dr Philipp Ackermann said.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: February 22, 2023 20:29 IST
Oil storage tanks seen near the town of Usinsk, 1500 km
Image Source : PTI Oil storage tanks seen near the town of Usinsk, 1500 km (930 miles) northeast of Moscow, Russia.

German Ambassador to India Dr Philipp Ackermann on Wednesday said that India buying oil from Russia is none of their business adding if somebody get it at a low price then he cannot blame India for it.

"India buying oil from Russia is none of our business. If you get it at a low price, I can't blame India for it. India is an appropriate candidate to come up with a solution (to stop Russia- Ukraine war). India has skilled and good diplomacy," the envoy said.

