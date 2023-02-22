India buying oil from Russia none of our business, says German ambassador

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Oil storage tanks seen near the town of Usinsk, 1500 km (930 miles) northeast of Moscow, Russia.

German Ambassador to India Dr Philipp Ackermann on Wednesday said that India buying oil from Russia is none of their business adding if somebody get it at a low price then he cannot blame India for it.

"India buying oil from Russia is none of our business. If you get it at a low price, I can't blame India for it. India is an appropriate candidate to come up with a solution (to stop Russia- Ukraine war). India has skilled and good diplomacy," the envoy said.

