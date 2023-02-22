Follow us on Image Source : VIVEK RAMASWAMY TWITTER Who is Vivek Ramaswamy, Indian-American running for US President

Vivek Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur and US right-wing media favorite, has announced his bid to run for US President in 2024. He is the second Indian-American to enter the race for US Presidential elections. Ramaswamy, who is known for his criticism of "wokeism", believes that it is a threat to the US and has warned against the incorporation of ESG practices in corporate structures. In his campaign announcement video, he stated his belief in the existence of the ideals that united Americans 250 years ago and his intention to revive them if elected.

Born to Indian parents in Ohio, Ramaswamy attended Harvard University, where he studied molecular biology and later obtained a law degree from Yale Law School. He is a serial entrepreneur and founded Roivant Sciences in 2014, a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and commercializing innovative therapies. The company is worth over $6.3 billion today and applies new technological advances to drug research.

Apart from Roivant, Ramaswamy is also a co-founder at Strive Asset Management, which is backed by venture capitalists like Peter Thiel, Bill Ackerman, and JD Vance.

Ramaswamy plans to "bring merit back" and reduce dependence on China. He believes that China is the "greatest external threat to America" and wants to revitalize the American spirit and national identity. Ramaswamy aims to reintroduce a culture of merit into society and promote free speech, self-governance, and meritocracy if elected.

