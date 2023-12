Follow us on Image Source : PTI The fourth meeting of the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc will be held in Delhi on December 19

I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting: Days after Congress' defeat in recent assembly elections in three crucial heartland states—Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, the fourth meeting of the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc will be held on December 19 in Delhi, said Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Sunday.

"The 4th meeting of the leaders of INDIA parties will be held on Tuesday, December 19th, 2023 in New Delhi at 3 pm," said Ramesh in a post on X.

