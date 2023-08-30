India allows export of rice to Singapore in view of 'special relationship'

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

A month after India announced to ban on the export of non-basmati rice, it relaxed some rules for Singapore and has allowed the export in view of the special relationship between the two countries. Last month, India announced a ban on the export of all non-basmati white rice resulting in a sharp increase in global rice prices.

The effect was also witnessed in the United States as hundreds of videos surfaced on social media platforms wherein people were seen flocking to grocery stores to hoard the stock.

Why India has relaxed rules for Singapore?

Meanwhile, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, on Tuesday, said formal orders allowing the export of rice to Singapore will be issued shortly.

"India and Singapore enjoy a very close strategic partnership, characterised by shared interests, close economic ties and strong people-to-people connections," he said. "In view of this special relationship, India has decided to allow the export of rice to meet the food security requirements of Singapore," Bagchi said.

The MEA spokesperson said this while responding to media queries on the export of rice to Singapore. "Formal orders in this regard will be issued shortly," he said.

