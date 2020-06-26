Image Source : PTI India has 4th highest COVID-19 recoveries in the world; recovery rate tops 58%

Despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases in India, the silver lining is that the recovery rate in the country has crossed 58 per cent. As per the latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), as many as 13,940 people have recovered in the last 24 hours taking the overall recoveries to 285,637.

India has the fourth-highest COVID-19 recoveries in the world, only behind the USA, Brazil and Russia.

India reported its highest tally of 17,296 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the number of cases (490,041) close to 5 lakh.

Delhi, which is now India's worst-hit city by COVID-19 has 73,780 cases and 44,765 recoveries. This means that Delhi has a recovery rate of over 60 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, which has the highest number of coronavirus cases of any Indian state has now recovered over 52 per cent of its patients.

The number of active cases in India stands at 1,89,463 while the death toll has notched up to 15,301.

