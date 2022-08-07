Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Independence Day 2022: Did you know there are two versions of national anthem? Know differences

Independence Day 2022: India will be celebrating 75 years of Independence on August 15, 2022. Like every Independence Day, the national flag will be hoisted in several public places, to commemorate India's freedom struggle, after which the public will stand in attention and sing the national anthem. The National Anthem of India was composed and penned by Rabindranath Tagore. But did you know, there are two versions to the Indian national anthem?

One lasting 52 seconds, and another shorter one lasting about 20 seconds, there are two national anthems. The full version of the national anthem is one all Indians have most commonly been singing.

Difference between both versions of the national anthem

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued some guidelines regarding both versions of the national anthem, stating the longer version should be sung for 52 seconds. On the other hand, the shorter version has to be sung for about 20 seconds, and it consists of the first and last parts of the longer version.

Jana-gana-mana-adhinayaka jaya he Bharata-bhagya-vidhata. Jaya he, jaya he, jaya he, Jaya jaya jaya jaya he

The above-mentioned lines are what comprise the shorter version. The short version of the Anthem shall be played when drinking toasts in Messes, the MHA directives read.

The full version of the anthem is supposed to be sung on Civil and Military investitures, during parades, on the arrival of the President at formal State functions and other functions organized by the Government and mass functions and on his departure from such functions, immediately before and after the President addresses the Nation over All India Radio, among other such instances.

Is it mandatory to stand in attention for the national anthem?

Whenever the National Anthem is sung or played, the audience shall stand to attention. While this sounds a pretty common instruction, what many don't know is that the obligation doesn't hold up in case of a movie or documentary screening. "when in the course of a newsreel or documentary the Anthem is played as a part of the film, it is not expected of the audience to stand as standing is bound to interrupt the exhibition of the film and would create disorder and confusion rather than add to the dignity of the Anthem", the instruction Home Ministry reads.

The directives also have instructions on mass singing of the National Anthem. On all occasions when the National Anthem is sung, the full version shall be recited accompanied by mass singing.

