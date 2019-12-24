IMF economist Gita Gopinath meets PM Modi, mentions key factor in slowdown

Gita Gopinath an Economic Counsellor and Director of Research Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) posted pictures of Prime Minister Modi with Gopinath on its Twitter handle.

On Friday, Gita Gopinath had said that the regulatory uncertainty has played a major role in the economic slowdown in India.

"I believe, in the slowdown, regulatory uncertainty has played a role. That's another factor that needs to be addressed. It is important for India to take up reforms but to be able to do this with greater clarity and greater certainty would help," Gopinath said at industry chamber FICCI's 92nd annual convention in Delhi.

Gopinath also said that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been significant in formalising the Indian economy.

(with inputs from ANI)