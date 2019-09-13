Chennai techie death: Madras HC says officials loyal to party not government

Image Source : PTI After girl dies, Madras HC says 'we have lost faith in government'

The Madras High Court has come down heavily on the Tamil Nadu government on the banner culture following the tragic death of Chennai techie Subhashree.

The Officials, who are sucking the blood of the people, are more loyal to a party than to the government, the bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee observed Friday.

Saddened by the news of Subhashree, who died after a banner of AIADMK fell on her, the Madras High Court said that they are tired of passing multiple order against the illegal flex boards on Friday.

The High Court also said that there is zero respect for lives in this country. It's bureaucratic empathy.

Madras High Court says, it is tired of passing multiple orders against illegal flex boards. Justice Seshasayee says, there is zero respect for lives in this country. It's bureaucratic apathy. Sorry we have lost faith in the Govt. pic.twitter.com/3N6sq4ZrFA — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2019

Meanwhile, K Sathyan, AIADMK leader said: "The banner put up by party functionary for his family function has cost a life. Time and again, our leaders have sent out messages asking cadres not to put up banners that are against law."

K Sathyan, AIADMK on death of 22-yr-old girl in Chennai allegedly after AIADMK banner fell on her: The banner put up by party functionary for his family function has cost a life. Time&again,our leaders have sent out messages asking cadres not to put up banners that is against law pic.twitter.com/ZWbnkHLFng — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2019

Subhashree, 23, working in a software company was run over by a water tanker as she fell down on the road when an illegal life-size hoarding put up by a ruling AIADMK functionary fell on her on Thursday. The victim, Subashree was returning home from the office when the accident took place.

ALSO READ | Chennai techie crushed to death by water tanker after AIADMK's illegal hoarding falls on her

(With inputs from ANI)