Chennai techie crushed to death by water tanker after AIADMK's illegal hoarding falls on her

Image Source : PTI Chennai techie crushed to death by water tanker after AIADMK hoarding falls on her

A twenty-three-year-old woman working in a software company was run over by a water tanker as she fell down on the road when an illegal life size hoarding put up by a ruling AIADMK functionary fell on her on Thursday.

The victim, Subashree was returning home from office when the accident took place.

Even though the Madras High Court had banned hoardings in public places, an AIADMK party official C. Jayagopal had put up the banner at the centre of the busy Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road.

DMK Pres MK Stalin,on death of 22-yr-old in Chennai allegedly after AIADMK banner fell on her:Subashree has died due to negligence of govt&inefficient police officers.Illegal banners have taken yet another life. How many more lives will be lost to power hungry&anarchist rule? pic.twitter.com/NAQB6c8Oga — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2019

The banner had the images of Chief Minister K. Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa and others for a family wedding.

Expressing condolence DMK President M.K.Stalin tweeted: "How many lives have to be sacrificed for such arrogance of power."

He said, an illegal hoarding had killed Subashree owing to government's carelessness, irresponsibility of the officials and the inability of the police.

Meanwhile, the driver of the tanker has been arrested. Chennai's civic body has sealed the press that allegedly printed the hoarding.

The Chennai Corporation has sealed the printing press that printed the banner.

ALSO READ: Jaya's samadhi turns wedding venue for AIADMK leader's son

ALSO READ: DMK urges SC to disqualify 11 AIADMK MLAs

ALSO READ: Kiran Bedi earns AIADMK, DMK's wrath for 'slur' on TN people