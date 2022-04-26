Tuesday, April 26, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. IIT-Madras becomes Covid hotspot with 32 more cases, total tally reaches 111

IIT-Madras becomes Covid hotspot with 32 more cases, total tally reaches 111

Tamil Nadu on Monday registered 55 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the caseload to 34,53,607.

Nivedita Dash Edited by: Nivedita Dash
Chennai Published on: April 26, 2022 11:34 IST
IIT Madras
Image Source : FILE

IIT Madras

The number of new COVID-19 cases at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, climbed to 111 as 32 more people tested positive, the officials said on Saturday.

Principal Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan had paid a visit to the students who tested positive at various hostels inside the campus. With the surge in cases he appealed to them "to not panic". In a video shared by the health department, Radhakrishnan is seen interacting with the students.

Radhakrishnan urged the students to monitor their health and said if they experience any kind of discomfort they should immediately alert the authorities concerned.

Tamil Nadu on Monday registered 55 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the caseload to 34,53,607 

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News