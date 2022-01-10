Follow us on Image Source : PTI 67 students of IIM Ahmedabad test Covid positive in last 10 days

At least 67 students from the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad have tested corona positive in the last 10 days, the institute informed on Monday. The development comes as Gujarat is experiencing a surge in Covid cases, and cases of the new Omicron variant of Covid 19.

Meanwhile, Gujarat reported 6,097 COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the state's tally to 8,68,301, while the death toll increased by two to touch 10,130, an official said.

On Sunday, the daily addition to the tally, at 6,275, had breached the 6000-mark for the first time in nearly eight months, while Monday's rise was slightly lower than a day earlier, he pointed out.

He said 1,539 people were discharged during the day, taking the recovery count to 8,25,702, leaving the state with 32,469 active cases, including 29 critical patients.

