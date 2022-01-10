Noida, Ghaziabad account for over 30% of UP's active Covid cases

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh on Monday logged 8,334 new cases of COVID-19 which pushed its active tally of infections to 33,946

Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad account for over 30 per cent of the active cases of the coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh (33,946), according to data released by the state health department.

Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday logged 1,223 new COVID-19 infections while its tally of active cases rose to 5,779. Ghaziabad, meanwhile, recorded 1,385 new infections, taking the tally of active cases in the district to 4,614.

Since Sunday, 71 patients recovered from the disease in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 70 in Ghaziabad, the data showed. So far, Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded 468 deaths and Ghaziabad 461 deaths due to COVID-19 pandemic, which started in 2020, according to the official figures.

Uttar Pradesh on Monday logged 8,334 new cases of COVID-19 which pushed its active tally of infections to 33,946, the data showed. Four more deaths were recorded in the state on Monday, with the total number of fatalities due to the pandemic surging to 22,932, the data showed.

