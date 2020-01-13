Chinook, Apache choppers to take part in Republic Day parade for first time: IAF

Image Source : TWITTER Chinook, Apache choppers to take part in Republic Day parade

The Indian Air Force on Monday announced that the newly procured American-origin Chinook heavylift choppers and Apache attack choppers will take part in the Republic Day parade at the Rajpath, Delhi, for the first time. With this, there will be 41 aircrafts participating in Republic Day celebration.

On March 25, the IAF formally inducted four US-made Chinook heavy-lift helicopters at Chandigarh's Air Force Station 12 Wing. The India specific CH- 47F (I) is a heavy lift, tandem rotor helicopter. It currently serves 19 countries.

