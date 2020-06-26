IAF helicopter makes emergency landing on highway in Sonipat, Haryana | Watch

Image Source : SCREEN GRAB, INDIA TV IAF helicopter makes emergency landing on a highway in Sonipat, Haryana.

An Indian Air Force helicopter on Friday made an emergency landing on a highway in Sonipat, Haryana. The emergency landing was made due to a technical problem which aroused in the IAF chopper. The helicopter was carrying 4 jawans and a pilot, all of them were safe. The incident took place at around 10 am earlier today. After the emergency landing, the technical glitch was rectified following which the chopper was given a go-ahead signal.

Earlier on May 7, a Mi-17 medium-lift transport helicopter of the Indian Air Force made an emergency landing near Mukutang in Sikkim due to bad weather, officials said. All four aircrew of the IAF and two Indian Army personnel on board the chopper were safe, they said.

The helicopter was on a routine air maintenance sortie from Chaten to Mukutang and it sustained damage in the incident, the officials said. "An investigation was ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," an IAF spokesperson said.

