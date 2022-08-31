IAF chief on Agnipath, India-China border row, Chinook and MiG-21 | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Indian Air Force chief VR Chaudhari

Indian Air Force chief (IAF) chief Air Marshal VR Chaudhari shed light on the Agnipath scheme, Line of Actual Control (LAC)-India's counter plan to China, the China-Pakistan relation, US grounding of Chinook Helicopters among various other issues in an exclusive conversation with India TV.

IAF chief on Agnipath recruitment scheme

Speaking on the Agnipath recruitment scheme, IAF chief said, "It's a game changer and also very important for our training. Our training was very long. Earlier the training of airmen used to last two and a half years but through this opportunity we have made it reviewed and the new man is also eager to join this. About 19,000 people have passed the star examination."

IAF chief on Line of Actual Control (LAC), China

Speaking on the situation with China, VR Chaudhari said, "We are closely monitoring their movements and we know that on this occasion they are coming near the border, we are watching them and when we feel that they have come near in the last days, we immediately place our fighters within eight minutes through scrabble in front of them. Our fighters are currently deployed on the forward bases.

On Chinook Helicopters

IAF further spoke about Chinook choppers which are being grounded by the US Air Force. He said, "Our Chinooks are new compared to the 20-25 years old choppers in the US air force. They (US) have unmodified engines but our engines are modified and don't have the shortcoming. If there were any then Boeing would have given the advisory.

