Hyderabad to resume metro services in 'graded manner' from September 7

Hyderabad Metro Rail to resume operations from Sept 7

The Telangana government has permitted the operation of metro rail services in a 'graded manner' from September 7. The announcement comes after the Centre allowed the metro services to resume operations across the country, as part of Unlock-4 guidelines.

"Managing Directors of all Indian metros held a video conference on Tuesday (September 1) to recommend protocols for necessary precautions and safety measures. The protocols will be decided in a day or two by the ministry of housing and urban affairs, the government of India with the approval of the Home ministry," Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd MD, NVS Reddy said in a statement on Tuesday night.

The protocols would be strictly adhered to while taking adequate care to ensure proper sanitation, maintain social distancing in metro trains and stations, he added.

Metro rail services in the city were suspended on March 22 as part of a lockdown announced nation-wide to contain the spread of coronavirus.

(With PTI inputs)

