Hyderabad: Local Tablighi Jamaat leader arrested for housing foreigners at office

A local leader of the Tablighi Jamaat has been arrested by the Hyderabad police after foreigners were given shelter at the local office. According to the details, the leader, identified as Mohammed Ikram Ali has been arrested. The foreigners were given shelter at the local office despite the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state. Around 30-40 people including foreigners were given shelter at Mallepally Markaz (Telangana Headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat) violating the government orders.

The Habeeb Nagar police earlier this month had shifted nine members of Jamaat including its president, Mohammed Ikram Ali, to a government hospital for quarantine.

The entire area has now been declared COVID-19 containment zone.

All violators have now been booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the state health minister, 85 per cent of the positive COVID-19 cases in the state are linked with the Nizamuddin Markaz religious congregation.

On Sunday, the total number of cases in the state was 531 with 16 deaths.

The state has extended lockdown till April 30, to curb the spread of the virus.

