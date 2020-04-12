17 Tablighi Jamaat attendees in UP sent to jail after quarantine ends

Image Source : PTI 17 Jamaatis sent to jail after quarantine ends

As many as 17 attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin have been sent to jail after their quarantine period ended on Sunday. All the Jamaatees were presented before the magistrate and then sent to jail soon after their quarantine period ended. They were found guilty of violating visa and passport norms and all of them belong to Indonesia and Thailand.

According to the government spokesman, the police had arrested 21 Jamaatis including 17 foreign nationals from the Taj and Kuraish mosques and all of them were quarantined on March 31.

Their test samples showed that they were Corona negative.

The FIRs was registered against them under relevant IPC sections including 269, 270, 271, 188, Epidemic Diseases Act (1897) 03, Passport Act (1967) Section 12(3).

All were detained after police, after getting a tip-off regarding their presence in the mosque.

(With IANS inputs)

