Meerut: 3 people linked to Tablighi Jamaat attendees, test positive; tally reaches 50 in city

Image Source : AP 3 people linked to Tablighi Jamaat attendees, test positive in Meerut

Three people who recently came in contact with Tablighi Jamaat attendees, have been tested positive on Sunday in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. With these new cases, the total number of coronavirus patients in Meerut has reached 50. The city is a hotspot of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases in the state stand at 452 with 5 fatalities so far.

All three new COVID-19 patients are the residents of the Jali Kothi area of Meerut where six coronavirus cases were detected. They had recently met Tablighi Jamaat attendees at a mosque in the area.

District surveillance officer, Dr Vishwas Chaudhary had confirmed that some of the Tablighi Jamaat attendees from Maharashtra, were staying at Jali Kothi mosque. However, the area has been completely sealed by the authorities.

Meanwhile, nine COVID-19 patients out of 50 infected people, have been discharged. Meerut reported its first coronavirus fatality after a 72-year-old man died on April 1. It was the second COVID-19 death of the state.

